<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3068; (P) 1.3112; (R1) 1.3193; More…

GBP/USD reversed after breaching 1.3193 resistance, but stays above 1.2999 support. Intraday bias remains neutral first and further decline is still in favor. On the downside, break of 1.2999 will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. However, on the upside, firm break of 1.3193 will confirm short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.3374).

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming, or outlook will stay bearish.