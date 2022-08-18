<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2008; (P) 1.2075; (R1) 1.2123; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains mildly on the downside at this point. Rebound from 1.1759 could have completed at 1.2292, after rejection by 55 day EMA. Deeper fall should be seen to retest 1.1759 low. Break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, above 1.2142 minor resistance will mix up the outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2897).