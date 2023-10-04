<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2052; (P) 1.2077; (R1) 1.2102; More…

Outlook in GBP/USD is unchanged and intraday bias stays on the downside. Sustained trading below 1.2075 fibonacci level would carry larger bearish implication. Fall from 1.3141 should then target 1.1801 support next. On the upside, break of 1.2270 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.3141 medium term top could still be a correction to up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low) only. But risk of complete trend reversal is rising. Sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3141 at 1.2075 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 1.1417. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 D EMA (now at 1.2486) holds, in case of rebound.