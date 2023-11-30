<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2662; (P) 1.2697; (R1) 1.2730; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment, and more consolidations could be seen below 1.2731. For now, further rally is in favor as long as 1.2426 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, sustained trading above 61.8% retracement of 1.3141 to 1.2036 at 1.2716 will pave the way to retest 1.3141 high.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 suggests that current rise from 1.2036 is already the second leg. However, while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern.