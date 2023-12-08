<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2554; (P) 1.2584; (R1) 1.2622; More…

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.2731 short term top resumed after brief recovery. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.2437). Sustained break there will bring retest of 1.2036 low. On the upside, above 1.2611 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3141 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 (2022 low). Strong rebound from 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 at 1.2075 suggests that current rise from 1.2036 is already the second leg. However, while further rally could be seen, upside should be limited by 1.3141 to bring the third leg of the pattern.