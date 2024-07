Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2948; (P) 1.2965; (R1) 1.2992; More…

GBP/USD’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 1.2298 should target 100% projection of 1.2298 to 1.2859 from 1.2612 at 1.3173, which is slightly above 1.3141 key medium term resistance. On the downside, below 1.2937 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3141 medium term top (2023 high) could have completed with three waves to 1.2298 already. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2612 support holds. Firm break of 1.3141 will target 61.8% projection of 1.0351 (2022 low) to 1.3141 from 1.2298 at 1.4022.