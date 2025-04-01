Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2879; (P) 1.2925; (R1) 1.2964; More…

No change in GBP/USD’s outlook and intraday bias stays neutral. On the downside, below 1.2869 will bring deeper correction. But downside should be contained above 38.2% retracement of 1.2248 to 1.3013 at 1.2721. On the upside, break of 1.3013 will resume the rally from 1.2099 towards 1.3433 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is not completed. Resumption is expected after corrective pattern from 1.3433 completes. Next target will be 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high). This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2099 support holds.