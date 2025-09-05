Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3415; (P) 1.3437; (R1) 1.3457; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for the moment. Corrective pattern from 1.3787 could extend further. On the downside, below 1.3332 will bring deeper pullback. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.2099 to 1.3787 at 1.3142. On the upside, break of 1.3549 resistance should resume the rebound from 1.3140 towards 1.3787 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3104) holds, even in case of deep pullback.