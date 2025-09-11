Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3508; (P) 1.3534; (R1) 1.3556; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.3590 temporary top. Further rise is expected with 1.3332 support intact. Firm break of 1.3594 will resume the rally from 1.3140 and target a retest on 1.3787 high.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.3051 (2022 low) is in progress. Next medium term target is 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 from 1.2099 at 1.4004. Outlook will now stay bullish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 1.3132) holds, even in case of deep pullback.