Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3432; (P) 1.3479; (R1) 1.3524; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral with focus on 1.3535 resistance. Firm break there will suggest that pullback from 1.3725 has completed, and bring stronger rally to 1.3725/87 key resistance zone. On the downside, though, break of 1.3322 will resume the fall from 1.3725, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.3787, and target 1.3140 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is still seen as a corrective move. Further rally could be seen to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.3433 (2024 high) from 1.2099 (2025 low) at 1.4004. But strong resistance could be seen from 1.4248 (2021 high) to limit upside. Sustained break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3155) will argue that a medium term top has already formed and bring deeper fall back to 1.2099.