Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3250; (P) 1.3303; (R1) 1.3405; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for the moment. Fall from 1.3787 could have completed as a correction at 1.3008. Firm break of 1.3470 resistance will pave the way to retest 1.3725/3787 resistance zone. On the downside, below 1.3274 resistance turned support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the upside as long as 1.3718 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the break of 55 W EMA (now at 1.3184) is taken as the first sign that corrective rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) has completed. Decisive break of trend line support (now at 1.2760) will solidify this case and target 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.3787 at 1.2474 next. Meanwhile, in case of another rise, strong resistance should emerge below 1.4248 (2021 high) to cap upside to preserve the long term down trend.