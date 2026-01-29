Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3755; (P) 1.3802; (R1) 1.3854; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for consolidations below 1.3867 temporary top. Downside of consolidations should be contained by 1.3641 to bring another rally. Firm break of 100% projection of 1.3008 to 1.3567 from 1.3342 at 1.3901 will pave the way to 161.8% projection at 1.4246, which is close to 1.4248 key structural resistance. However, break of 1.3641 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 (2022 low) is resuming by breaking through 1.3787 high. Further rally should be seen to 1.4284 key resistance (2021 high). Decisive break there will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3008 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.