Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3236; (P) 1.3268; (R1) 1.3327; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.3479 resistance argues that fall from 1.3867 has completed as a correction at 1.3158. Intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.3867 high. On the downside, below 1.3385 will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But retreat should be contained well above 1.3158 low to bring another rally.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that price actions from 1.3867 are merely a corrective pattern within the broader up trend from 1.0351 (2022 low). With 1.3008 support intact, medium term bullishness is maintained and break of 1.3867 is back in favor for a later stage, towards 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).