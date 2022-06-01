USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2624; (P) 1.2656; (R1) 1.2682; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the downside. Decline from 1.3075 is in progress for 1.2401 support. . Firm break there will argue that whole rebound from 1.2005 has completed. Deeper fall would then be seen to retest this low. On the upside, above 1.2763 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 38.2% retracement of 1.4667 (2020 high) to 1.2005 (2021 low) at 1.3022. Sustained break there should confirm that the down trend from 1.4667 has completed after defending 1.2061 long term cluster support. Further rise would then be seen towards 61.8% retracement at 1.3650. However, rejection by 1.3022 will maintain medium term bearishness. Break of 1.2005 will resume the down trend from 1.4667 and that carries larger bearish implications too.