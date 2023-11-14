USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3779; (P) 1.3805; (R1) 1.3834; More…

Break of 1.3745 minor support suggests that USD/CAD’s rebound from 1.3627 has completed at 1.3853 already. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.3627 support and possibly below, to extend the corrective pattern from 1.3897. Strong support should be seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.3091 to 1.3897 at 1.3589 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3853 will bring retest of 1.3897 instead.

In the bigger picture, corrective pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) should have completed with three waves down to 1.3091. Decisive break of 1.3976 high will confirm resumption of up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3091 at 1.4064. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.3378 support holds.