Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3470; (P) 1.3498; (R1) 1.3515; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral as consolidation continues below 1.3540 temporary top. Further rally is expected as long as 1.3342 support holds. Above 1.3540 will resume the rise from 1.3176 to 1.3617 cluster resistance (61.8% retracement of 1.3897 to 1.3176 at 1.3622). Decisive break there will pave the way to 1.3897/3976 key resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern only. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Overall, larger up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still expected to resume through 1.3976 at a later stage.