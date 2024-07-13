USD/CAD Weekly Outlook

USD/CAD edged lower to 1.3588 last week but recovered after hitting 1.3589 support. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, firm break of 1.3589 will extend the corrective pattern from 1.3845 and target 100% projection of 1.3845 to 1.3589 from 1.3790 at 1.3534. Strong support would be seen there to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.3652 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3790 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.

In the longer term picture, price actions from 1.4689 (2016 high) are seen as a consolidation pattern, which might have completed at 1.2005. That is, up trend from 0.9506 (2007 low) is expected to resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2947 resistance turned support holds.