Wed, Jul 17, 2024 @ 09:18 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3659; (P) 1.3683; (R1) 1.3699; More

USD/CAD’s rebound lost momentum after hitting 1.3707 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Outlook is unchanged that corrective pattern from 1.3845 might have completed with three waves to 1.3588, after hitting 38.2% retracement of 1.3716 to 1.3845 at 1.3589 twice. Above 1.3707 will target 1.3790 resistance first. Break of 1.3790 will argue that larger rise from 1.3716 is ready to resume through 1.3845.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.3976 (2022 high) are viewed as a corrective pattern. In case of another fall, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Firm break of 1.3976 will confirm up resumption of whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3176 at 1.4149.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.