Fri, Nov 01, 2024 @ 09:58 GMT
USD/CAD Daily Outlook



Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3902; (P) 1.3923; (R1) 1.3956; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains on the upside and further rise would be seen to retest 1.3946/76 resistance zone. Decisive break there will confirm larger up trend resumption. On the downside, below 1.3875 minor support will turn intraday bias and bring consolidations first.

In the bigger picture, sideway consolidation pattern from 1.3976 (2022 high) might still extend further. While another decline cannot be ruled out, strong support should emerge above 1.2947 resistance turned support to bring rebound. Rise from 1.2005 (2021 low) is still in favor to resume at a later stage. Decisive break of 1.3976 will target 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391.

