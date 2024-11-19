Tue, Nov 19, 2024 @ 10:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

USD/CAD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3978; (P) 1.4041; (R1) 1.4077; More

Intraday bias in USD/CAD is turned neutral with current retreat, but consolidations would be brief as long as 1.3958 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.4104 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 1.3418 to 1.3958 from 1.3841 at 1.4175. Nevertheless, break of 1.3958 will bring lengthier consolidations, bring deeper pull back to 1.3841 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4104 at 1.3842).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is resuming with break of 1.3976 key resistance (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.