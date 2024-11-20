Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3929; (P) 1.3983; (R1) 1.4010; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. Consolidations from 1.4104 should be brief as long as 1.3958 resistance turned support holds. Above 1.4104 will resume larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 1.3418 to 1.3958 from 1.3841 at 1.4175. Nevertheless, break of 1.3958 will bring lengthier consolidations, and risk deeper pull back to 1.3841 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.3418 to 1.4104 at 1.3842).

In the bigger picture, up trend from 1.2005 (2021) is resuming with break of 1.3976 key resistance (2022 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.2401 to 1.3976 from 1.3418 at 1.4391. Now, medium term outlook will remain bullish as long as 1.3418 support holds, even in case of deep pullback.