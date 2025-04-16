Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3882; (P) 1.3930; (R1) 1.4010; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral and more consolidations could be seen above 1.3827. While stronger recovery cannot be ruled out, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.4150 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.3827 will resume the fall from 1.4791 to 100% projection of 1.4791 to 1.4150 from 1.4414 at 1.3773.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.3976 resistance turned support (2022 high) and 55 W EMA (now at 1.3983) indicates that a medium term top is already in place at 1.4791. Fall from there would either be a correction to rise from 1.2005, or trend reversal. In either case, firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.