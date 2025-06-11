Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3650; (P) 1.3689; (R1) 1.3711; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. Considering bullish convergence condition in 4H MACD, firm break of 1.3741 will indicate short term bottoming at 1.3633. Intraday bias will turn back to the upside for stronger rebound to 1.4014 resistance, as a correction to fall from 1.4791. Nevertheless, decisive break of 61.8% projection of 1.4414 to 1.3749 from 1.4014 at 1.3603 will pave the way to 100% projection at 1.3349.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Firm break of 38.2% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3727 will pave the way back to 61.8% retracement at 1.3069.