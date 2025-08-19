USD/CAD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3780; (P) 1.3806; (R1) 1.3828; More…

USD/CAD rebounds further today but stays below 1.3878 resistance. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 1.3878 will resume the corrective rebound from 1.3538 with another rising leg. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017). On the downside, though, below 1.3781 will turn bias to the downside to extend the fall from 1.3878 through 1.3720 support.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 resistance holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.