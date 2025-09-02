Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3735; (P) 1.3749; (R1) 1.3764; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, decisive break of 1.3720 will argue that the corrective pattern from 1.3538 has already completed at 1.3923. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 1.3574 support first. Break there will bring retest of 1.3538 low. On the upside, though, break of 1.3813 resistance will retail near term bullishness, and bring retest of 1.3923 high instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 medium term top could either be a correction to rise from 1.2005 (2021 low), or trend reversal. In either case, further decline is expected as long as 1.4014 cluster resistance (38.2% retracement of 1.4791 to 1.3538 at 1.4017) holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 (2021 low) to 1.4791 at 1.3069.