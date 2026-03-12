Thu, Mar 12, 2026 06:51 GMT
More
    HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCAD OutlookUSD/CAD Daily Outlook

    USD/CAD Daily Outlook

    ActionForex
    By ActionForex

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3564; (P) 1.3584; (R1) 1.3614; More

    Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains neutral at this point. Outlook is unchanged that consolidation pattern from 1.3480 could have completed at 1.3751, after hitting 55 D EMA (now at 1.3700). Risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.3751 resistance holds. On the downside, below 1.3524 will bring retest of 1.3480 low. Firm break there will confirm resumption of whole fall from 1.4791, and target 61.8% projection of 1.4791 to 1.3538 from 1.4139 at 1.3365.

    In the bigger picture, price actions from 1.4791 are seen as a corrective pattern to the whole up trend from 1.2005 (2021 low). Deeper fall could be seen, as the pattern extends, to 61.8% retracement of 1.2005 to 1.4791 at 1.3069. For now, medium term outlook will be neutral at best, until there are signs that the correction has completed, or that a bearish trend reversal is confirmed.

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    ActionForex
    ActionForex
    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.