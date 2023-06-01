Thu, Jun 01, 2023 @ 09:25 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9055; (P) 0.9102; (R1) 0.9153; More

USD/CHF’s rise from 0.8818 is in progress and intraday bias stays on the upside. Current rally is seen as correcting whole down trend from 1.0146. Further rise should then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8818 at 0.9325. On the downside, below 0.9013 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.1046 (2022 high) is seen as a leg in the long term range pattern from 1.0342 (2016 high). So, downside should be contained by 0.8756 to bring reversal. Sustained break of 0.9058 support turned resistance will be the first sign of medium term bottoming. However, decisive break of 0.8756 will carry larger bearish implications.

