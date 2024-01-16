Tue, Jan 16, 2024 @ 16:18 GMT
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8526; (P) 0.8547; (R1) 0.8579; More….

While USD/CHF’s rebound could extend higher, near term outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8665 support turned resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8487 minor support will bring retest of 0.8332 low first. However, decisive break of 0.8665 will rise the change of larger trend reversal and target 0.8819 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, outlook in USD?CHF will stay bearish as long as 0.9243 resistance holds. Larger down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high) should extend further to 61.8% retracement of 1.0146 to 0.8551 from 0.9243 at 0.8257.

