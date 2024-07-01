Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8971; (P) 0.8990; (R1) 0.9007; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the upside for channel resistance (now at 0.9034). Fall from 0.9223 might have completed as a three-wave corrective move to 0.8825. Firm break of channel resistance will target 0.9157 resistance next. On the downside, below 0.8956 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral gain first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 medium term bottom are seen as developing into a corrective pattern to the down trend from 1.0146 (2022 high). Rejection by 0.9243 resistance affirms this case, and maintains medium term bearishness. While more range trading could be seen between 0.8332/0.9243 first, downside breakout is mildly in favor at a later stage.