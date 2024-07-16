Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8937; (P) 0.8955; (R1) 0.8975; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral and further decline is expected with 0.9000 resistance intact. Below 0.8914 will target 0.8825 low. Break of 0.8825 will target 50% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8778 next. However, break of 0.9000 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9049 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.