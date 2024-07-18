Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8790; (P) 0.8871; (R1) 0.8915; More…

USD/CHF’s decline is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside. Fall from 0.9223 should target 60% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. On the upside, above 0.8884 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.