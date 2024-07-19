Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8839; (P) 0.8859; (R1) 0.8898; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for consolidations above 0.8819 temporary low. But further decline is expected as long as 0.9049 resistance holds. Break of 0.8819 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 60% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.