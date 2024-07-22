Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8867; (P) 0.8884; (R1) 0.8908; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral at this point. Further decline is in favor as long as 0.8914 support turned resistance holds. Break of 0.8819 will target 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. However, break of 0.8914 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.