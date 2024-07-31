Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8810; (P) 0.8843; (R1) 0.8860; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as consolidation from 0.8776 is still in progress. Further decline is expected as long as 0.8923 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8776 will resume the fall from 0.9223 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. However, break of 0.8923 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound instead.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.