Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8753; (P) 0.8797; (R1) 0.8823; More…

USD/CHF’s decline from 0.9223 resumed by breaking 0.8776 and intraday bias is back on the downside. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.8332 to 0.9223 at 0.8672 next. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8874 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, with 0.9243 resistance intact, medium term outlook in USD/CHF is neutral at best. For now, more sideway trading is likely between 0.8332/9243. However, firm break of 0.9243 will indicate larger bullish trend reversal.