Intraday bias in USD/CHF is turned neutral first with current dip and some consolidations could be seen first. But outlook will will stay bullish as long as 0.8800 support holds, in case of retreat. Break of 0.8956 will resume the rally from 0.8374, and target 0.9223 key resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.8374 is seen as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.