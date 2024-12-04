Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8833; (P) 0.8861; (R1) 0.8892; More…

No change in USD/CHF’s outlook as range trading continues. Intraday bias remains neutral and further rise is expected with 0.8800 support intact. On the upside, break of 0.8956 will resume the rally from 0.8374, and target 0.9223 key resistance next. However, firm break of 0.8800 will confirm short term topping and turn bias back to the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 0.8736).

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.8374 is seen as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.