Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9015; (P) 0.9082; (R1) 0.9117; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral as consolidation from 0.9200 is still extending. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8956/64 support holds. Firm break of 0.9200/9223 will resume the whole rally from 0.8374 and carry larger bullish implication.

In the bigger picture, decisive break of 0.9223 resistance will argue that whole down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) has completed with three waves down to 0.8332 (2023 low). Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.0146 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223 will retain medium term bearishness for another decline through 0.8332 at a later stage.