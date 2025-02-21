Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8953; (P) 0.9003; (R1) 0.9031; More…

USD/CHF is still bounded in consolidation from 0.9200 and intraday bias remains neutral. While deeper pull back might be seen, outlook will stay mildly bullish as long as 38.2% retracement of 0.8374 to 0.9200 at 0.8884 holds. On the upside, firm break of 0.9223 key resistance will carry larger bullish implication. However, sustained break of 0.8884 will indicate bearish reversal, and target 61.8% retracement at 0.8690 instead.

In the bigger picture, decisive break of 0.9223 resistance will argue that whole down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) has completed with three waves down to 0.8332 (2023 low). Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.0146 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9223 will retain medium term bearishness for another decline through 0.8332 at a later stage.