USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8786; (P) 0.8821; (R1) 0.8844; More

USD/CHF weakened after rejection by 55 4H EMA (now at 0.8844), but stays in range above 0.8757. Intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. In case of another recovery, upside should be limited by 0.8911 support turned resistance. On the downside, break of 0.8757 will resume the fall from 0.9200 to 61.8% retracement of 0.8374 to 0.9200 at 0.8690. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 0.8374 support.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 0.9223 key resistance keep medium term outlook bearish. That is, larger fall from 1.0342 (2017 high) is not completed yet. Firm break of 0.8332 (2023 low) will confirm down trend resumption.

