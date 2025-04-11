Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8120; (P) 0.8350; (R1) 0.8467; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside as current selloff accelerates again. Break of 161.8% projection of 0.9196 to 0.8757 from 0.8854 at 0.8144 will target 200% projection at 0.7976 next. On the upside, above 0.8358 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, the break of 0.8332 (2023 low) confirms resumption of long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9196 at 0.8075. Firm break there will target 100% projection at 0.7382.