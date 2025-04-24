Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8215; (P) 0.8264; (R1) 0.8355; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the upside, as rebound from 0.8038 short term bottom could extend to 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.8038 at 0.8482. But strong resistance should be seen there to limit upside. On the downside, break of 0.8038 will resume larger down trend.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8794) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.