Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8214; (P) 0.8247; (R1) 0.8306;

Range trading continues in USD/CHF and intraday bias stays neutral. Another fall is in favor as long as 0.8305 minor resistance holds. Below 0.8187 will target a retest on 0.8038 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8305 will argue that pullback from 0.8475 has completed, and turn bias back to the upside to extend the pattern from 0.8038 with another rising leg.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8713) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.