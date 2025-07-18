Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8011; (P) 0.8037; (R1) 0.8071; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains neutral for the moment. On the downside, break of 0.7946 minor support will indicate rejection by 0.8054 support turned resistance and retain near term bearishness. Retest of 0.7871 should be seen next and break will confirm larger down trend resumption. Nevertheless, sustained break of 0.8054 will suggest that rise from 0.7871 at least correcting the fall from 0.8475. Further rise should then be seen to 55 D EMA (now at 0.8146).

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.