Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays mildly on the downside for the moment. Deeper decline would be seen to retest 07871/7910 support zone. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, though, break of 0.8170 will resume the corrective bounce to 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.7871 at 0.8379 instead.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8475 resistance holds.