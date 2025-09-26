Fri, Sep 26, 2025 @ 10:51 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDCHF OutlookUSD/CHF Daily Outlook

USD/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7953; (P) 0.7984; (R1) 0.8026; More

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. Firm break of 0.8006 resistance argue that fall from 0.8170 has completed as a five-waver at 0.7828. USDCHF should then be in larger scale corrective bounce and should target 0.8170 resistance next. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.7908 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.