Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7907; (P) 0.7946; (R1) 0.7968; More…

Intraday bias remains mildly on the downside for retesting 0.7828 low. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.7984 minor resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).