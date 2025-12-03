Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8020; (P) 0.8036; (R1) 0.8046; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays neutral first. Outlook is unchanged that price actions from 0.7828 low is seen as a corrective pattern. On the upside, above 0.8070 will indicate that pattern is still extending, and turn bias back to the upside for 0.8123 and above. On the downside, below 0.7995 will bring deeper fall back towards 0.7877 support.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).