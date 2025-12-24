Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7848; (P) 0.7895; (R1) 0.7924; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF stays on the downside for retesting 0.7928 low. Decisive break there will confirm larger down trend resumption. On the upside, above 0.7907 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.7986 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low). Long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.