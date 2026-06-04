USD/CHF edged higher to 0.7926 but retreated sharply from there. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, firm break of 0.7926 will resume the rebound from 0.7760 to retest 0.8041. On the downside, below 0.7795 will bring deeper fall to 0.7760 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8028) holds, fall from 0.9200 is expected to continue, as part of the larger down trend. Firm break of 0.7603 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382.